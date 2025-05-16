Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,512 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 36,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Equinor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. HSBC raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Danske raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Equinor ASA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE:EQNR opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.78.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $27.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 billion. Research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.29%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

