MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of MVB Financial worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVBF. Barclays PLC increased its position in MVB Financial by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 30,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MVBF. Raymond James cut their price objective on MVB Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MVB Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider Michael Louis Giorgio acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,070.40. This trade represents a 315.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry F. Mazza sold 6,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $121,765.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 626,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,955,001.42. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,650 shares of company stock valued at $225,367 in the last three months. 11.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MVBF stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. MVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $242.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

