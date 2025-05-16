Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 21,575 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 517.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,529,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $324,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $217,906,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $203,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,805 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $64,826,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,525,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $415,985,000 after acquiring an additional 574,899 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO opened at $81.45 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.81 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COO

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.