Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $381,000 Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,089,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,945,000 after acquiring an additional 39,302 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 595.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 33,980 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1,524.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 97,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after buying an additional 91,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,088,000 after buying an additional 48,949 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $145.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.81 and a 12 month high of $157.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.67.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $9,811,334.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,356,768.40. This trade represents a 24.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $624,333.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,058.76. This represents a 32.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,702 shares of company stock valued at $10,497,143 in the last 90 days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

