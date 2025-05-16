APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,715 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in APi Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,124,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,791,000 after purchasing an additional 127,038 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in APi Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,627,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in APi Group by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,947,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931,314 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in APi Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,020,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,627,000 after purchasing an additional 132,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in APi Group by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,860,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,924 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of APi Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $1,898,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares in the company, valued at $39,724,327.91. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $6,408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,612,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,748,997.44. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APG stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.54.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

