Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 288 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HQY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $695,027.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,820.30. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $446,487.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,842.85. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ HQY opened at $97.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day moving average is $96.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $115.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 89.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

