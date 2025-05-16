Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New $390,000 Investment in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratus Properties in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Stratus Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ:STRS opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $30.66.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 0.54%.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

