Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 24,568 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,568 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 610.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $130.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.30. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.24 and a twelve month high of $147.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.04.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,424 shares of company stock valued at $431,064. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

