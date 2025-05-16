Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG opened at $34.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $36.81.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.