Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in RBC Bearings stock on April 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 4/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 4/17/2025.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of RBC stock opened at $366.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.66. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $260.53 and a 12-month high of $372.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on RBC Bearings from $410.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.20.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,149,000 after buying an additional 229,466 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,631,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,141,000 after acquiring an additional 48,287 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 589,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 545,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

