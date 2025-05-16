Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Crown Castle stock on April 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 4/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 4/17/2025.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.93. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.66.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business's revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,465 shares in the company, valued at $689,944.80. This trade represents a 35.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $850,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,563.36. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.41.

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

