Rep. Josh Gottheimer Unloads Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tencent stock on April 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 4/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 4/17/2025.

Shares of TCEHY opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day moving average is $57.20. Tencent Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $44.96 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5102 per share. This is a positive change from Tencent’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.89%.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Tencent in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

