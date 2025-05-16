Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $628,000 in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in ODP by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ODP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

ODP Price Performance

ODP opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $541.18 million, a P/E ratio of -19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.41. ODP had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ODP Profile

(Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.