Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,583 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 781.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 480.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $802.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.24. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $17.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $27.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 182.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 468,356 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $5,845,082.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,802,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,690,719.68. This represents a 2.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,350,347 shares of company stock valued at $16,137,499. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Lifesci Capital started coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

