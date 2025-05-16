Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,233 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.47% of Local Bounti worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:LOCL opened at $2.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.10. Local Bounti Co. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $5.75.
In other news, major shareholder Charles R. Schwab bought 1,700,723 shares of Local Bounti stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,401,446.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,700,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,446. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Jr. Schwab bought 70,863 shares of Local Bounti stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $141,726.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,726. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.
Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
