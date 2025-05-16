Q2 EPS Estimates for AEO Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AEO. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $24.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

