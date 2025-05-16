Korro Bio’s (KRRO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRRO. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Korro Bio from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Korro Bio from $155.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Korro Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Korro Bio from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

Korro Bio Trading Up 2.6%

KRRO opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $33.11. The company has a market cap of $135.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.66. Korro Bio has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $98.00.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Korro Bio will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Korro Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Korro Bio in the 1st quarter worth $820,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Korro Bio by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 582,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 87,544 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Korro Bio by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new position in Korro Bio in the 1st quarter worth $1,470,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korro Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

Featured Stories

