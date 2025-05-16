UBS Group Cuts Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $50.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEOH. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Methanex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Methanex had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $857.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Methanex will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Methanex by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Featured Articles

