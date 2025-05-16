StockNews.com Downgrades Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Up 33.2%

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $171.77 million, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $21.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.37 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

About Innovative Solutions and Support

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.