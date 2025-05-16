Elizabeth A. Nelson Sells 60,000 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $1,045,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 356,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,490.16. This represents a 14.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Upwork Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.
Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Upwork had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 50.83%. The business had revenue of $192.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Upwork from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.
Upwork Company Profile
Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.
