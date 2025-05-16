Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Director Purchases $1,267,011.36 in Stock

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Wilks purchased 103,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $1,267,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,844. This represents a 253.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Wilks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 9th, Matthew Wilks purchased 32,810 shares of Flotek Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $384,205.10.

Flotek Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Flotek Industries stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 1.00. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flotek Industries ( NYSE:FTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 4.58%. Analysts forecast that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 130.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 55,543 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 19.3% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 49,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 195.1% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 31,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at $258,000. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Singular Research upgraded Flotek Industries to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

