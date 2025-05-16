Insider Selling: iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.33, for a total value of C$1,363,264.00.

iA Financial Trading Up 1.6%

iA Financial stock opened at C$141.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of C$84.29 and a 12 month high of C$142.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$130.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$130.68.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on iA Financial from C$143.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$141.00 target price on iA Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$149.00 to C$144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on iA Financial

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.