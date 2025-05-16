Insider Selling: iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.33, for a total value of C$1,363,264.00.
iA Financial Trading Up 1.6%
iA Financial stock opened at C$141.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of C$84.29 and a 12 month high of C$142.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$130.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$130.68.
iA Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
iA Financial Company Profile
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
