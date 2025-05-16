Stephen G. Berman Sells 40,000 Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $880,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,880,264.84. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Down 3.4%

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.02. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $130.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

JAKKS Pacific Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from JAKKS Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. JAKKS Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,441,000 after buying an additional 55,176 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 285,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 54,899 shares during the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,531,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

Further Reading

