Insider Selling: Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Sells C$708,331.01 in Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Mark Ashley Redd sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.23, for a total value of C$708,331.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

TSE:CP opened at C$113.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$102.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$106.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of C$94.60 and a 1-year high of C$119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.228 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$119.62.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

