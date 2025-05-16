HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.25 price target on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 117.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.30 million, a PE ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at $82,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at $536,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Groupe la Francaise grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.6% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 450,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

