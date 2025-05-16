iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by HC Wainwright

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $305.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.39. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $18.70.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,031,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $8,317,363.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,452,797 shares in the company, valued at $27,829,543.82. This trade represents a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 630,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $5,079,339.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,108,594 shares in the company, valued at $16,995,267.64. The trade was a 23.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iTeos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.