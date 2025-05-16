Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Negative Estimate for CRNX Earnings

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.54) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.49). The consensus estimate for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.73) per share.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

CRNX stock opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.31.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $244,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,192.20. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $592,959.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,256,827.40. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,015 shares of company stock worth $923,913 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,614,000 after buying an additional 89,358 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4,084.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 542,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,735,000 after purchasing an additional 529,483 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 42,954 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

