Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.38). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $139,781.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,123. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 39,019 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,862.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 101,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

