Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.47.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $78.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $219.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 97,915 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $5,224,744.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,673,581.04. This trade represents a 35.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 51,353 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $2,740,196.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,118,257.60. This trade represents a 30.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,618 shares of company stock valued at $10,974,536 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after purchasing an additional 197,028 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 441.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,519,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Further Reading

