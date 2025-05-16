FY2026 EPS Estimates for Doximity Cut by Leerink Partnrs

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Doximity in a report issued on Monday, May 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Doximity’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Doximity’s FY2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DOCS. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Doximity from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Doximity from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.39.

Doximity Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.65. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41. Doximity has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $85.21.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 468.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Doximity during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Doximity by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Doximity by 104.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Doximity during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $2,575,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,440,552.95. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $113,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,062.74. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

