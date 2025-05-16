Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Insider Sells C$390,432.00 in Stock

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 117,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.32, for a total transaction of C$390,432.00.

Sustainable Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Geodrill alerts:

On Wednesday, March 19th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 6,300 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$18,900.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 10,900 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total transaction of C$32,764.31.

On Monday, March 3rd, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 29,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total transaction of C$94,303.44.

On Monday, February 24th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 22,900 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.13, for a total transaction of C$71,677.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 23,800 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.11, for a total transaction of C$74,018.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 18,800 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.22, for a total transaction of C$60,536.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 63,600 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.21, for a total transaction of C$204,156.00.

Geodrill Price Performance

TSE GEO opened at C$3.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86. Geodrill Limited has a 52-week low of C$1.97 and a 52-week high of C$3.55.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill ( TSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Geodrill had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 5.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Geodrill Limited will post 0.3108935 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.