Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Insider Sells C$390,432.00 in Stock

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 117,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.32, for a total transaction of C$390,432.00.
Sustainable Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 19th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 6,300 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$18,900.00.
- On Friday, March 7th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 10,900 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total transaction of C$32,764.31.
- On Monday, March 3rd, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 29,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total transaction of C$94,303.44.
- On Monday, February 24th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 22,900 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.13, for a total transaction of C$71,677.00.
- On Thursday, February 20th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 23,800 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.11, for a total transaction of C$74,018.00.
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 18,800 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.22, for a total transaction of C$60,536.00.
- On Thursday, February 13th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 63,600 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.21, for a total transaction of C$204,156.00.
Geodrill Price Performance
TSE GEO opened at C$3.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86. Geodrill Limited has a 52-week low of C$1.97 and a 52-week high of C$3.55.
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.
