Arora Ashish Sells 60,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $371,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,999,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,755,846.51. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 14th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $373,200.00.

On Thursday, March 27th, Arora Ashish sold 5,283 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $27,735.75.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Arora Ashish sold 710 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $3,727.50.

On Friday, March 14th, Arora Ashish sold 35,203 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $189,040.11.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Arora Ashish sold 23,813 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $128,590.20.

On Monday, February 24th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $335,400.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $356,400.00.

Cricut Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of CRCT opened at $6.28 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.01.

Cricut Cuts Dividend

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Cricut had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $162.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Cricut’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,385,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 195,301 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cricut by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cricut by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 55,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cricut by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cricut by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 451,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cricut from $3.90 to $3.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Featured Articles

