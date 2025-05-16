Roth Capital Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Nuwellis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuwellis’ current full-year earnings is ($8.17) per share.

Nuwellis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUWE opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. Nuwellis has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.24). Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 28,159.25% and a negative net margin of 169.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuwellis stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Nuwellis as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company offers Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are used to treat patients suffering from fluid overload due to heart failure. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter.

Featured Stories

