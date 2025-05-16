Chrysty Esperanza Sells 7,500 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,940 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,700. This trade represents a 5.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Block Price Performance

NYSE:XYZ opened at $57.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.83. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Block had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYZ. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 391.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 292,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,866,000 after buying an additional 232,989 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth about $15,727,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth about $10,779,000. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $9,769,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Block by 2,352.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 56,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 54,160 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XYZ. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Block from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut shares of Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Block from $103.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.54.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

