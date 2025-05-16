Chrysty Esperanza Sells 7,500 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,940 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,700. This trade represents a 5.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:XYZ opened at $57.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.83. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Block had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XYZ. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Block from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut shares of Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Block from $103.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.54.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
