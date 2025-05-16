What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for AIRJ FY2029 Earnings?

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2029 earnings estimates for shares of Montana Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Montana Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Montana Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Montana Technologies Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AIRJ opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Montana Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montana Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRJ. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Montana Technologies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Montana Technologies during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Montana Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Montana Technologies by 8,851.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montana Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Montana Technologies

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

Featured Stories

