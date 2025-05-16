Insider Selling: Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Director Sells C$460,000.00 in Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) Director Pablo Mir sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total transaction of C$460,000.00.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$56.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.23. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$18.48 and a 52 week high of C$67.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.03.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$46.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.00.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

