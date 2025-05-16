Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.42. Escalon Medical shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 202,416 shares changing hands.

Escalon Medical Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 million, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

Get Escalon Medical alerts:

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Escalon Medical had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Escalon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.