SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and traded as high as $10.38. SGS shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 42,769 shares traded.

SGS Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

SGS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from SGS’s previous dividend of $0.21.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

