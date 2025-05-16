Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.33 ($1.27) and traded as high as GBX 100.20 ($1.33). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 97.56 ($1.30), with a volume of 1,666,765 shares traded.

Target Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.6%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 95.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92. The company has a market capitalization of £601.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 3.06 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Target Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 104.99% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Research analysts forecast that Target Healthcare REIT will post 6.2219101 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Target Healthcare REIT

Our investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth, from a portfolio of UK care homes, diversified by tenant, geography, and resident payment profile. We only invest in modern, purpose-built homes.

