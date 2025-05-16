RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,866.49 ($24.84) and traded as high as GBX 1,914 ($25.47). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,904 ($25.34), with a volume of 91,648 shares trading hands.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,866.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,914.44.

Get RIT Capital Partners alerts:

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.09)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RIT Capital Partners had a net margin of 162.20% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

RIT Capital Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at RIT Capital Partners

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a GBX 21.50 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This is a boost from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $19.50. This represents a yield of 1.14%. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In other RIT Capital Partners news, insider Vikas Karlekar purchased 1,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,903 ($25.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,886.35 ($26,465.73). 41.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RIT Capital Partners

(Get Free Report)

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.