Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.05. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1,726 shares traded.

Abcourt Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13. The stock has a market cap of C$39.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Abcourt Mines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Abcourt Mines news, Director Francois Joseph Pierre Marie Mestrallet purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Insiders own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.