Reviewing Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) and Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) and Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and Trinity Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oruka Therapeutics N/A -24.96% -21.22% Trinity Biotech -34.39% N/A -21.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and Trinity Biotech”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oruka Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.34 million ($5.79) -1.63 Trinity Biotech $59.13 million 0.26 -$24.02 million ($2.26) -0.37

Oruka Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trinity Biotech. Oruka Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trinity Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Oruka Therapeutics and Trinity Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 7 2 3.22 Trinity Biotech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Oruka Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $39.86, indicating a potential upside of 321.32%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than Trinity Biotech.

Risk and Volatility

Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Biotech has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Trinity Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Trinity Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oruka Therapeutics beats Trinity Biotech on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes. It also provides laboratory-testing services for Sjogren's syndrome, hearing loss, celiac disease, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, systemic sclerosis, and other laboratory-testing services for autoimmune disorders. The company develops, manufactures, and sells products in the immunofluorescence assay, enzyme-linked immunosorbent, western blot, and line immunoassay formats; and provides reagent products, such as ACE, bile acids, oxalate, and glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase for diagnosis of liver and kidney diseases, as well as haemolytic anaemia. It serves public health authorities, non-governmental organisations, and clinical and reference laboratories through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent distributors and strategic partners. Trinity Biotech plc was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Bray, Ireland.

