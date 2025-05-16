Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) and Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Critical Survey

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Applied Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Ooma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and Ooma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -127.86% -117.67% -27.84% Ooma -3.83% -2.51% -1.32%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 9 0 3.00 Ooma 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Applied Digital and Ooma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Applied Digital presently has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 90.82%. Ooma has a consensus target price of $17.63, suggesting a potential upside of 28.18%. Given Applied Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Ooma.

Risk & Volatility

Applied Digital has a beta of 5.98, indicating that its share price is 498% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ooma has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Digital and Ooma”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $221.19 million 5.68 -$149.27 million ($1.37) -4.08 Ooma $256.85 million 1.48 -$830,000.00 ($0.26) -52.88

Ooma has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Digital. Ooma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Ooma

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc. provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution. It also provides Ooma AirDial, a plain old telephone service; PureVoice HD, a residential phone services; Ooma basic that provides unlimited personal calling within the United States; and Ooma Premier, a suite of advanced calling features on a monthly or annual subscription basis. In addition, the company offers Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; Ooma Telo Air, a wireless Ooma Telo with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; and Ooma Telo LTE, which combines the Ooma Telo base station with the Ooma LTE Adapter and battery back-up. Further, it provides Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings; 2600Hz provides business communication applications; Talkatone mobile app; and OnSIP, an UCaaS solutions. The company offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online and sale representatives. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.