Critical Analysis: Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) vs. Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) and Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and Safehold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander & Baldwin $229.18 million 5.61 $29.80 million $0.85 20.79 Safehold $365.69 million 2.99 $105.76 million $1.46 10.47

Risk and Volatility

Safehold has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander & Baldwin. Safehold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander & Baldwin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safehold has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Safehold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Safehold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and Safehold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander & Baldwin 19.64% 5.93% 3.62% Safehold 28.92% 4.76% 1.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alexander & Baldwin and Safehold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 2 0 2.67 Safehold 0 4 4 0 2.50

Alexander & Baldwin presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.16%. Safehold has a consensus price target of $25.38, indicating a potential upside of 66.07%. Given Safehold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Safehold is more favorable than Alexander & Baldwin.

Dividends

Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Safehold pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Alexander & Baldwin pays out 105.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Safehold pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander & Baldwin has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Safehold has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Alexander & Baldwin is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Safehold beats Alexander & Baldwin on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort. The company was founded by Samuel Thomas Alexander and Henry Perrine Baldwin in 1870 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

