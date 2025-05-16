Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SDE. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ventum Financial set a C$5.25 price objective on Spartan Delta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Spartan Delta to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. CIBC lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Spartan Delta to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Spartan Delta

Insider Activity at Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$50,091.00. Also, Senior Officer Ojay Platt sold 20,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total value of C$61,405.66. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,725 shares of company stock valued at $100,746. 12.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SDE opened at C$2.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of C$2.39 and a 52-week high of C$4.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$560.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spartan Delta Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company operates and focuses its activities on Peace River Arch and Central Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.