Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on IVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

TSE IVN opened at C$14.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of C$13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 86.15 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.79. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$9.79 and a 52 week high of C$21.32.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

