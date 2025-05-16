MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on MeridianLink from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on MeridianLink from $25.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MLNK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

MeridianLink Stock Down 1.8%

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLNK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 1,606.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 39.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLNK stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. MeridianLink has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.97.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $81.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.47 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MeridianLink will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MeridianLink

(Get Free Report

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.