The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives $41.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

SMPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Simply Good Foods

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

In related news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $186,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,252.75. The trade was a 28.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,351,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,616,000 after buying an additional 166,319 shares during the last quarter. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $40.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Free Report

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.