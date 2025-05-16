Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK) Stock

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) insider Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total value of C$520,000.00.
Rackla Metals Stock Performance
Shares of RAK opened at C$0.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. Rackla Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 6.93.
About Rackla Metals
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rackla Metals
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Walmart Stock Alert: Big Price Move Expected Soon
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- An Acquisition Just Made Dick’s the Most Exciting Stock in Retail
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Microsoft and OpenAI Just Hit Reset—Here’s Why MSFT Stock Wins
Receive News & Ratings for Rackla Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackla Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.