Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK) Stock

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) insider Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total value of C$520,000.00.

Rackla Metals Stock Performance

Shares of RAK opened at C$0.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. Rackla Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 6.93.

Get Rackla Metals alerts:

About Rackla Metals

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

Receive News & Ratings for Rackla Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackla Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.