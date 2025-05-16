Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) CTO Sells $3,604,259.68 in Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) CTO Avital Pardo sold 237,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $3,604,259.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,401,528 shares in the company, valued at $36,407,164.48. This represents a 9.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ PGY opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 5.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $19.20.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.32). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup raised Pagaya Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pagaya Technologies

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 5,431.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.